CFAO Equipment Limited Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement With 3rd Party Logistics Ltd

CFAO Equipment Ltd, a leading industrial and construction equipment supplier in the world has signed a strategic partnership agreement with 3rd Party Logistics limited, a local based logistics company in Ghana.



The agreement will see CFAO Equipment Ghana Ltd providing Toyota forklift to 3rd Party Logistics Ltd for its business operations with local and multinational companies in the country.



A brief ceremony held at the premises of CFAO Equipment Ghana Ltd in North Industrial Area, Accra, witnessed the handing over of Six Toyota Forklifts, being the second batch of Toyota Forklifts presented to the company, The Managing Director of 3rd Party Logistics Ltd, Kweku Amankwa Akuffo said the company after it thorough research in the material handling equipment in the market convinced that Toyota forklifts are the highest quality durable, and affordable as well as guarantee quicker return on investment



He noted that the partnership with CFAO equipment Ghana Limited will not only help 3rd Party Logistics Limited to meet the growing demand of its clientele but also provide reliable and cost efficient logistical services.



The Managing Director of CFAO Equipment Ghana Ltd, Michel-Olivier Louis on his part said CFAO Equipment Ghana Limited entered into a dealership agreement with Toyota Material Handling International across Africa to become the sole authorized distributor of Toyota forklift in Africa. He added that the agreement took effect from February 2016 in Ghana.



He stressed that the features of the Toyota forklift are of advanced technology and perfect design for optimum-performance.



In an interview with the media, the Sales Manager of CFAO Equipment Ghana, Mr. Francis Quaku Asamoah, said the Toyota forklift is uniquely designed as the best optimum for material handling and for the manufacturing industry in Ghana.



He added that CFAO Equipment Ghana provides comprehensive After Sales Support Services to keep the Forklift operational for higher productivity. He also maintained that all the Toyota Forklifts are covered by Manufacturer’s warranty.



He said 3rd Party Logistics Limited is a strategic partner to CFAO Equipment Ghana Ltd and therefore it’s necessary to support them to meet their growing demands. He also encouraged Manufacturing, Cold Stores, Warehousing and construction companies in Ghana and beyond to take advantage of CFAO Equipment Ghana’s unique offer and address all their material handling challenges.