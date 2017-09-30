Nestle’s Milo® Wins Cimg Product Of The Year Award

Related Stories Milo®, the energy food drink for future champions, has been recognized as Product of the Year at the 2017 edition of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) awards held in Accra.



The award comes in a time where Nestlé Ghana is commemorating 60 years of providing quality and nutritious food to families in Ghana



A citation signed by the National President of the CIMG, Mr. Kojo Mattah states that “Nestlé Milo® has truly built Nations of Champions and generations of Ghanaians will forever salute the brand for bringing out the untapped talents in them.”



Speaking about the award, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, Mrs. Freda Duplan mentioned: “the award recognizes that Nestlé, together with its various brands, is making a significant impact in society to enhance the quality of life.



Winning such a prestigious award testifies that Nestlé Milo® is indeed making strides in nourishing the future generations in Ghana. Nestlé Milo has a rich legacy in Ghana through its long-standing commitment to grassroots sports development programs.”



Mrs. Duplan concluded by dedicating the Award to consumers and assures continuous commitment to deliver tastier and healthier products that are safe and of the highest quality.



A Brand Committed to Building Future Champions



Nestlé Milo® remains committed to continue to engage the youth in its Sports Development programs that have reached over 70,000 children to date, as well as to deliver the nutritious energy they need to help them be their best. Milo® Sports Development Programs inspire the youth to participate in sports while providing a platform for them to learn valuable life lessons such as respect, teamwork, perseverance and resilience for their success on the field and in other aspects of their life.



Through the company’s Creating Shared Value (CSV) approach, Nestlé is fulfilling its purpose of “Enhancing Quality of life and Contributing to a Healthier Future” by supporting key stakeholders along its value chain in the areas of Nutrition, Water, and Rural Development.



These stakeholders include Individuals and Families, Smallholder Farmers and Communities directly linked to its operations. Through its CSV, Nestlé contributes to supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals.