Related Stories The maiden edition of the professional tasting in Ghana gathered top French houses of which included Champagne Philippe Fourrier, Veuve Ambal, Vignerons Propriétés Associés, Domaines CGR, Cad’Export, The Wine Merchant, Cognac Dobbe, and Distillerie Vient—Delpech.



The invitation only event begun with a presentation of the wine and spirits markets in both France and Ghana highlighting the prospects and growth of each market. Presentations came from the CCI France Ghana by the Director Delphine Adenot-Owusu who focused on the statistics of wine and spirits as well as its regulations in Ghana.



On behalf of the French Embassy, the Head of the Economic Department presented the macroeconomic environment of Ghana. He made emphasis on the vibrancy of the Ghanaian economy thus making it appositive business environment.



A member of the Chamber, Imexco Ghana Limited also gave an enlightening presentation which provided insight from an importer’s point of view. The facilitator, Franck Boni stated that there is high potential for French wines in the Ghanaian market and the wine trend consumption in the country was positive,



The presentation followed with the Professional Tasting which took place at the Kempinski Hotel with guests ranging from importers, distributors and retailers in the wine and spirits industry in Ghana. Carefully selected canapes were accompanied with the samples. Participants engaged in fruitful interactions with each of the wine houses on products made by the houses.



The Professional Tasting was concluded with a cocktail at the CCIFG garden with Business France, the French Houses present, members of the CCIFG as well as other associates of the Chamber.



The Tastin’France Professional Wine Tasting is part of the Tastin’France Afrique tour which taking place in 5 West African countries namely Cameroon, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal.



