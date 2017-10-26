Silver Star Auto adjudged Suzuki “Best Global After-Sales Training Company” 

Related Stories Silver Star Auto Limited (SSAL) has won a top award from Suzuki Motor Corporation for its exceptional commitment to After-Sales Training and Support.



At the just ended Suzuki Motor Corporation Award in India organized for Suzuki distributors globally, SSAL was adjudged “Best Global After-Sales Training Company” for the year 2016 under review.



Silver Star Auto After-Sales team achieved the first place of Suzuki training that boosts their long experience with the luxury brand Mercedes-Benz, thus ensuring that same level of After Sales Service is enjoyed by Suzuki customers who bought their Suzuki from Silver Star Auto.



Suzuki Motor Corporation Directors including: the General Manager Middle East Africa, Mr. Koichi Suzuki; Executive Vice President, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa; Executive Director, Shashank Srivastava were proud to present the Award of Best Global After-Sales Training to Silver Star Auto Ltd.



Mr. Osama Alhafez, General Manager, After-Sales, SSAL and Mr. Francis Amegayibor, General Manager, Passenger Vehicle, SSAL were present to receive the award on behalf of the company.



Mr. Osama Alhafez in his acceptance remark thanked Suzuki Motor Corporation for recognizing the role played by Suzuki distributors globally for investing in after-sales training and hoped such recognition will spur hard work to expand the frontiers of the Suzuki brand across the globe.



He commended Silver Star Auto After-Sales team for achieving the first place of Suzuki training and urged them not to relent on their laurels but strive hard for SSAL to maintain its leadership as the top Distributor of the Suzuki vehicles and Spare parts in the country.