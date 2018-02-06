Nissan Upbeat About Japan Motors Operation As It Strives To Maintain Its Leadership Position

Related Stories Mr. Peyman Karger, Senior Vice President (CVP) of Nissan in-charge of Africa, the Middle East and India (AMI) has on behalf of the giant automobile dealer, expressed satisfaction with the operations of local dealers, Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd (JMTC) observing it as positive in its quest to maintain its leadership position in the country and on the continent.



“We are impressed by the stability and Professionalism with which JMTC carries out its operation which shows Ghana has a very big asset in the automobile industry. Going through the administration, showroom and workshop we have observed the company indeed has the capacity to hold high the Nissan brand which is very promising going forward” he said in an interview at the end of a day’s working visit to JMTC in Accra.



A high-powered delegation from Nissan headquarters in Japan completed a working visit to Japan Motors Trading Company (JMTC) in Accra, as part of an inspection tour of its operations in Africa and to appraise its operations in the country.



The delegation, which also included the Nissan Africa Regional Office (NARO) in South Africa, which oversees Nissan operations on the continent was ushered round the tour by top executives of Japan Motors led by the Managing Director, Mr. Salem Kalmoni and the Director, Sales and Marketing Mr. Imad Antoine Ghorayeb.



Mr. Peyman Karger, Senior Vice President(SVP) of Nissan in-charge of Africa, the Middle East and India (AMI) led the Nissan team which was also represented by Mr. Michael Peter Whitfield, Raf-S Chairperson; Mr. Kalyana S. Sivagnanam, RVP AMI Marketing & Sales; Mr. James Stephen Dando, Director Sales & Operations; Mr. Xavier Sylvain Gobille, MD Sales & Marketing; Mr. Frederic Alain Francois Posez; Mr. James Randolph Cook Ii, RVP Admin & Finance –AMI; Mr. Hideyuki Kuwayama, Technical Assistant – SVP; Mr. Vincent Valdmann, GM-Planning and Elizabeth Segal, GM-Sub Sahara Africa.



Whilst in the country, the JMTC officials conducted the delegation round the Ghana Ports and Harbours in Tema to familiarize with the activities on importing automobiles into the country and the company’s bonded warehouses at Tema, where it keeps its imported Nissan products. The team also visited some historical places in the country like the Black Star Square.



Mr. Karger underscored Nissan as the strongest brand and the leader in the automobile market in the country and the entire continent as such deemed it appropriate to make a business review with its local representative Japan Motors in a bid to explore the market as it strengthens its market leadership.



“We are happy with the manner in which Japan Motors conducts its operations in terms of Sales and After-sales. They know what they do and take good care of their customers as we have observed going round. The Auto-Business is not only about selling cars but to offer quality service, taking good care of customers and following the latest technology which JMTC does best.



On his part, Managing Director of JMTC, Mr. Salem Kalmoni observed the visit of the high hierarchy of Nissan motor Ltd. shows how much Ghana is important to the Group as it expands its frontiers in the sub region and maintain its no. 1 position in the market.



“Ghana is regarded as one of the top countries in Africa in terms of Sales and Market share which has informed their decision to be here and access the market. We are happy for this visit as it will provide a platform for them to give more support” he said and assured to be more pragmatic and innovative going forward as it strives hard to maintain Nissan’s leadership in Ghana’s automobile Industry”