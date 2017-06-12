Emirates Offers Special Fare, Free Visa To Dubai

Related Stories Emirates is offering Ghanaian travellers the opportunity to visit Dubai with a special Economy and Business Class return airfare that includes a free visa, a free third piece of luggage of up to 23 kg and a “My Emirates Pass”.



Under the special offer, an Economy Class ticket from Accra to Dubai, airport taxes inclusive, costs US$599 and Business Class US$4,499.



The fare offer is for a limited time only and tickets must be booked between 8 and 24 June 2017, while travel must take place between June 8 and September 30, 2017.



Travellers can book their seats on the airline’s website or visit the local Emirates office to enjoy the offer.



The My Emirates Pass gives customers special discounts at over 120 world class restaurants and hotel dining outlets in Dubai. Exclusive offers are also available on a range of leisure activities including visits to championship golf courses, thrilling theme parks or luxury spas across the city.



With year-round sunshine, world-class shopping and restaurants, stunning beaches and iconic buildings, Dubai offers something for the whole family. Visitors to Dubai can use My Emirates Pass to enjoy some of the city’s newest attractions including must-see places like Dubai Parks and Resorts featuring three theme parks: Bollywood Parks™ Dubai, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, as well as the region’s first LEGOLAND® Park and LEGOLAND® Water Park.



The city also offers a wide range of accommodation to suit all budgets.



On all Emirates’ flights, customers can look forward to hours of entertainment on the airline’s ice system, which offers over 2500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment, from the latest movies, music, audio books and games, as well as family friendly products and services for children, including complimentary toys, kids’ meals and movies, priority boarding for families and the use of free strollers at Dubai International Airport.



In addition to the on-board comforts and products, customers will experience the world famous hospitality from Emirates’ multinational cabin crew while enjoying chef prepared regional and international cuisine, using the freshest ingredients, accompanied by a wide range of complimentary wines and beverages. Emirates flies daily from Accra to Dubai.





