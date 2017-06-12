Huawei Set To Open First Experience Centre At Accra Mall

Related Stories Huawei is set to open its first experience centre at Accra mall on June 16th 2017.



The Experience centre will offer all ranges of Huawei smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, genuine accessories, routers, mifis, moderns, and audio products, including Huawei exclusives



As part of efforts to offer highly interactive and a more satisfying experience , the huawei experience centre will offer superb customer service, expertise, and support for Huawei devices



The grand opening of the Experience Shop scheduled for Friday, June 16th will be followed by a 10-day activation campaign for its latest flagship phone- the Huawei P10.



The Huawei P10 is the ultimate selfie premium smartphone in Ghana with an 8MP Leica camera sitting on the front, and 12MP RGB and 20MP monochrome lenses that work together to offer better image quality and depth perception. This is going for a cool GHS 2550.



A raffle draw which will be carried out during the 10 day activation campaign will produce a winner will go home with the Huawei P10.



All customers who purchase any kind of Huawei device will also go home with mouth watering gifts. Customers will also get to capture and share moments with their favourite actors and celebrities



Huawei's commitment to continuing investing in Ghana while playing an active role in ensuring sustainable development in the ICT sector is much more visible than ever.



Huawei began operations in Ghana in 2005 and currently serves all the major telecommunications operators in the country as well as providing consumer devices to the general populace.















