uniBank Donates GH¢275,000.00 To Muslim Community

Related Stories One of the most enterprising financial establishments in the country, uniBank (Ghana) Limited, having made an immense contribution in providing pivotal social interventions through its agile CSR commitments, has again donated substantial support, including a health post, marketplace, a cow, 50 bags of rice, 25 bags of sugar, cartons of drinks and bottled water, etc. to the Muslim community at the Hajj Village in an estimated amount of Two Hundred and Seventy Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢275,000.00).



Speaking on behalf of the newly appointed CEO of uniBank, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor II, Clifford Duke Mettle, Director, Marketing & Alternate Channels, thanked the Muslim Community for the opportunity to partner them and offer its unrivalled products and services on a much larger scale.



He proffered the bank’s exhilarating product offering of Bridge Financing, a Trade Finance Loan which amounts to GH¢24,000,000.00, this he indicated, was “to facilitate the transfer of funds to the Saudi Arabian Authorities to ensure that prospective Ghanaian pilgrims will be secured in Mecca”.



He further listed a variety of support packages including the bank’s preparedness to sponsor the organization of this year’s Ghana Hajj Agents Association Seminars, support towards the celebration of the end of Ramadan and media announcements/ adverts to ensure full participation of the Muslim community in the 2017 Pilgrimage to Mecca. This, he stated, was uniBank’s way of showing its gratitude and celebrating the spirit of togetherness.



The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, through his spokesperson, Alhaji Marzuq thanked Management of uniBank for the support and prayed for the success of the bank.



Sheikh I.C. Quaye, Chairman of the National Hajj Board, expressed gratitude to management of uniBank for their conspicuous care for the Muslim community; he indicated that the Hajj Board has instituted measures to ensure that pilgrims are taken good care of both at home and abroad.



Her Excellency, Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, who was also present at the event, applauded uniBank’s efforts and urged pilgrims to accept and corporate with the new Hajj Board to ensure their safety.



