Bawumia, Amissah-Arthur Named Among Chartered Bankers In Good Standing

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur have been listed among the 2017 Chartered Bankers who are in good standing. The Ghana Institute of Bankers (CIB-GH) was registered in 1978 under the professional bodies decree of 1973(NRCD 143) with 30 professional members and 11 corporate members.

Having successfully carried a diligent expansion programme, the Institute now boasts of 36 corporate members and over 860 members in good standing.

The Institute serves as a professional body for banks and financial institutions with an aim to provide stimulus for the development of competent and more qualified human resources that will enable the banks to offer efficient and competitive services to meet modern day sophisticated demands and satisfaction.

Being a chartered banker in good standing means the member is deemed to have complied with all the obligations to the Institute and now has the rights to conduct their activities as chartered bankers. Both Dr. Bawumia and Mr Amissah-Arthur have proven over the years to be astute bankers and have demonstrated their capabilities as Deputy Governor and Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) respectively. It therefore comes as no surprise that the two are listed among the 2017 chartered bankers in good standing.

The list was published in the Daily Graphic edition of Wednesday, June 14. The Chartered Institute of Bankers in 2012 conferred an honorary fellowship on then Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, in recognition of the special role he played in the development of the Institute as the then immediate past Governor of the Bank of Ghana. Other prominent names on the list include Former Governors Dr. Kwabena Duffour (of Unibank), Dr. Henry Kofi Wampah, Kofi Prince Amoabeng of UT Bank and several others.



