Ghana Hotels Association - Members In Good Standing

Related Stories Membership of the Ghana Hotels Association is made up of hotels, motels and guest houses that have been certified and licensed by the Ghana Tourist Board to offer accommodation, catering and other tourism services in Ghana.



The membership categories are Budget (acceptance level below One Star) and One Star to Five Star International standards.



The Ghana Hotels Association has a membership of over 1,000 members from all the regions and this are the list of members in good standing as at 31st December,2016 (Source: GHA 2016 Financial Annual report)















MEMBERS IN GOOD STANDING – AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2016



