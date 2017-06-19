Related Stories The Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas) has denied reports on the Public Interest & Accountability Committee (PIAC) allegations that the company cannot account for $47.4 million being revenue from sales of raw gas to Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC).



Read full statement below:



GHANA NATIONAL GAS COMPANY REACTS TO MISCONCEPTION ON PIAC REPORT



VRA complaints that its inability to settle its debt to Ghana Gas is as a result of Electricity Company's failure to pay huge debts owed VRA whiles ECG blames its failure to settle debts to VRA on its customers.



However, we wish to state that the government is working assiduously to resolve these cyclical debt issues to make the sector more financially solvent.



At a way of resolving these debt issues, the government is creating a holding find for all receivables in the power generation sector.



This move is expected to create a cash waterfall to cater for the needs of all the stakeholders in the energy industry.



Ghana Gas wishes to indicate that it is collaborating with its partners and stakeholders in the sector to create a harmonious working relationship that has the potential to resolve challenges confronting the sector.





