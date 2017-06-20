LIST: Korle-Bu, British Airways, Accra Mall Others Violate Data Protection Law

|
The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and 176 other institutions have been cited by the Data Protection Commission as having flouted data protection regulations and advised to comply to prevent any legal action.
In a press release, the commission expressed on Monday, June 19, its “utmost disappointment” at the institutions “who perform functions as data controllers in violation of the requirement to register in accordance with Section 27 (1) of the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843)”.
The commission indicated that in order to protect the interest of the public, it will have no choice “but to commence the prosecution of the offending institutions and the publication of their names to prevent reckless misapplication, use and abuse of personal data”.
According to the commission, the list released is the first in a series of publications that the commission will be undertaking.
The institutions are:
AIRLINES
1. Arik Air
2. Royal Air Maroc
3. Goldstar Airlines
4. Starbow Airlines
5. Antrak Airlines
6. Air Namibia
7. Lufthansa Airlines
8. Iberia Airlines
9. Tap Portugal Airlines
10. British Airways
11. Afriqiyah Airlines
12. Britannia Airways
13. Ghana International Airlines Limited
14. Citylink Airline
15. Falcon Express
16. Alitalia
17. Air Burkina
18. Aero Contractors
19. Mk Airlines
20. Tropicana
21. Aerogem Aviation
22. Africa West Cargo
23. Cargolux
24. Air Ghana
25. Das Air Cargo
HOTELS
1. The Royal Senchi Hotel
2. The African Regent Hotel
3. Aqua Safari Resort
4. Peduase Valley Resort
5. Volta Senera Hotel
6. Villa Monticello Boutique Hotel
7. The Aknac Hotel
8. MJ Grand Hotel
9. Amir Hotel
10. Royal Nick Hotel
11. Midindi Hotel
12. Best Western Premier Accra Airport Hotel
13. Royal Richester
14. His Majestys Hotel
15. Urbano Hotel
16. Prestige Suites Hotel
17. The Aknac Hotel
18. Roots Hotel Apartment
19. M Suites Hotel
20. Hill View Hotel (McCarthy Hills)
21. The Highbridge Guest Lodge
22. Best Western Plus Accra Beach Hotel
23. Niagara Plus Hotel
24. La Villa Boutique Hotel
25. Hotel Casarere
26. Rayporsh Hotel Limited
27. Okera Inn
28. Sonant Court Hotel
29. Accra Luxury Lodge
30. G.S Plaza Hotel
31. Deon Hotels
32. Ellking Hotel
33. Aristocrat Hotel
34. Kings Royal Atlantic Hotel
35. Sunlodge Hotel Limited
36. Eastgate Hotel
37. Olma Colonial Suites
38. Tropical Enclave Hotel
39. Maxlot Hotel
40. Nirvana Inn Hotels Ltd
41. Golden Key Hotel
42. Earl Heights Apartment Hotel
43. Lake bosumtwi hotel and apartments
44. Vis-A-Vis Hotel Limited
45. Hill View Hotel West Airport
46. Ridge Over Suite
47. Eden Vale Hotel and Executive Training Centre
48. The Congress Hotel
49. Charleston Hotel
50. Beauty Hotel Accra
51. Hotel Obama
52. Crown Liberty Hotel
53. Bharridan Royal Hotel
54. Lane Residence
55. Robinhood Hotel
56. Grace Land Lodge
57. Tenko Plaza Hotel
58. Acacia Guest Lodge
59. Silicon Lodge
60. Hotel Westgate
61. Crown Apartmento Hotel
62. Cresta Royale Hotel
63. Alexis Hotel
64. Lincoln Hotel
65. Manet Paradise Beach Resort
66. Nogahill Hotel
67. Ramada Resort Accra Coco Beach
68. Central Hotel Ltd.
69. Courtesy International Hotel
70. Blue Royal Hotel
71. Crystal Rose Hotel
72. Hotel Georgia
73. Royal Basin Hotel
74. Silicon Hotel & Conference Centre
75. Anita Hotel
76. Ashanti Gold Hotel
77. Lorneh Lodge and Beach Resort
78. Villar Cisneros Resort Limited
79. Greenland Hotel
80. Manna Heights Hotel
81. Capital Hill Hotel
82. Pempamsie Hotel
83. Little Acre Hotel
84. Modern City Hotel
85. Akayet Hotel
86. Gariba Lodge Limited
87. Mariam Hotel
88. Eusbett Hotels Limited
89. Upland Hotel
HOSPITALS/CLINICS
1. Korle Bu Teaching Hospital
2. Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital
3. Cape Coast Teaching Hospital
4. Tamale Teaching Hospital
5. 37 Military Hospital
6. Tema General Hospital
7. Ghana Police Hospital
8. Accra Psychiatric Hospital
9. Ridge Hospital Accra
10. Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital
11. General Family Hospital
12. Del International Hospital
13. Yeboah Hospital
14. Ghana-Canada Medical Centre
15. Sweden Ghana Medical Centre
16. Manna Mission Hospital
17. Airport Womens Hospital
18. Robert & Sons Limited
19. Lapaz Community Hospital
20. Inkoom Hospital
21. La General Hospital
22. Karikari Brobbey Hospital
23. Airport Womens Hospital
24. Eben Family Hospital
25. Cocoa Clinic
26. Faith Mission Hospital
27. Ark Clinic Ltd
28. Bemuah Royal Hospital
29. Holy Trinity Medical Center
30. Bethel Dental Ghana
31. Canada Optical Laboratories Ltd.
32. Egon German Clinic
33. Van J Eye Care
34. Iran Clinic
35. University Hospital - Legon
36. Beijing Clinic
37. Champion Divine Clinic
38. Third Eye And Vision Center
39. Danpong Medical Center
40. Universal Hospitals Group-Ghana
41. Healthnet Airport Medical Center
42. Family Health Medical School
43. Beaver Clinic Limited
44. New Generation Medical Centre
45. Lifehealth Care
46. Barnor Hospital
47. Nadkof Physiotherapy & Wellness Center
48. West African Rescue Association (Wara) Accra Clinic
49. Medicare Center Clinic & Laboratory
50. North Ridge Clinic
SHOPPING CENTERS
1. Accra Mall
2. A&C Square
3. Marina SuperMarket Mall
4. Koala Shopping Centre
5. Maxmart Shopping Centre
6. West Hills Mall
7. The Junction Shopping Mall
8. Palace Hypermarket Interchange
9. Achimota Retail Centre (Accra)
10. Game Stores
11. MR. Price
12. Shop-N-Save
13. Citydia Supermarket
Source: classfmonline.com
