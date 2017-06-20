LIST: Korle-Bu, British Airways, Accra Mall Others Violate Data Protection Law

Related Stories The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and 176 other institutions have been cited by the Data Protection Commission as having flouted data protection regulations and advised to comply to prevent any legal action.



In a press release, the commission expressed on Monday, June 19, its “utmost disappointment” at the institutions “who perform functions as data controllers in violation of the requirement to register in accordance with Section 27 (1) of the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843)”.



The commission indicated that in order to protect the interest of the public, it will have no choice “but to commence the prosecution of the offending institutions and the publication of their names to prevent reckless misapplication, use and abuse of personal data”.



According to the commission, the list released is the first in a series of publications that the commission will be undertaking.



The institutions are:



AIRLINES

1. Arik Air

2. Royal Air Maroc

3. Goldstar Airlines

4. Starbow Airlines

5. Antrak Airlines

6. Air Namibia

7. Lufthansa Airlines

8. Iberia Airlines

9. Tap Portugal Airlines

10. British Airways

11. Afriqiyah Airlines

12. Britannia Airways

13. Ghana International Airlines Limited

14. Citylink Airline

15. Falcon Express

16. Alitalia

17. Air Burkina

18. Aero Contractors

19. Mk Airlines

20. Tropicana

21. Aerogem Aviation

22. Africa West Cargo

23. Cargolux

24. Air Ghana

25. Das Air Cargo





HOTELS

1. The Royal Senchi Hotel

2. The African Regent Hotel

3. Aqua Safari Resort

4. Peduase Valley Resort

5. Volta Senera Hotel

6. Villa Monticello Boutique Hotel

7. The Aknac Hotel

8. MJ Grand Hotel

9. Amir Hotel

10. Royal Nick Hotel

11. Midindi Hotel

12. Best Western Premier Accra Airport Hotel

13. Royal Richester

14. His Majestys Hotel

15. Urbano Hotel

16. Prestige Suites Hotel

17. The Aknac Hotel

18. Roots Hotel Apartment

19. M Suites Hotel

20. Hill View Hotel (McCarthy Hills)

21. The Highbridge Guest Lodge

22. Best Western Plus Accra Beach Hotel

23. Niagara Plus Hotel

24. La Villa Boutique Hotel

25. Hotel Casarere

26. Rayporsh Hotel Limited

27. Okera Inn

28. Sonant Court Hotel

29. Accra Luxury Lodge

30. G.S Plaza Hotel

31. Deon Hotels

32. Ellking Hotel

33. Aristocrat Hotel

34. Kings Royal Atlantic Hotel

35. Sunlodge Hotel Limited

36. Eastgate Hotel

37. Olma Colonial Suites

38. Tropical Enclave Hotel

39. Maxlot Hotel

40. Nirvana Inn Hotels Ltd

41. Golden Key Hotel

42. Earl Heights Apartment Hotel

43. Lake bosumtwi hotel and apartments

44. Vis-A-Vis Hotel Limited

45. Hill View Hotel West Airport

46. Ridge Over Suite

47. Eden Vale Hotel and Executive Training Centre

48. The Congress Hotel

49. Charleston Hotel

50. Beauty Hotel Accra

51. Hotel Obama

52. Crown Liberty Hotel

53. Bharridan Royal Hotel

54. Lane Residence

55. Robinhood Hotel

56. Grace Land Lodge

57. Tenko Plaza Hotel

58. Acacia Guest Lodge

59. Silicon Lodge

60. Hotel Westgate

61. Crown Apartmento Hotel

62. Cresta Royale Hotel

63. Alexis Hotel

64. Lincoln Hotel

65. Manet Paradise Beach Resort

66. Nogahill Hotel

67. Ramada Resort Accra Coco Beach

68. Central Hotel Ltd.

69. Courtesy International Hotel

70. Blue Royal Hotel

71. Crystal Rose Hotel

72. Hotel Georgia

73. Royal Basin Hotel

74. Silicon Hotel & Conference Centre

75. Anita Hotel

76. Ashanti Gold Hotel

77. Lorneh Lodge and Beach Resort

78. Villar Cisneros Resort Limited

79. Greenland Hotel

80. Manna Heights Hotel

81. Capital Hill Hotel

82. Pempamsie Hotel

83. Little Acre Hotel

84. Modern City Hotel

85. Akayet Hotel

86. Gariba Lodge Limited

87. Mariam Hotel

88. Eusbett Hotels Limited

89. Upland Hotel









HOSPITALS/CLINICS

1. Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

2. Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

3. Cape Coast Teaching Hospital

4. Tamale Teaching Hospital

5. 37 Military Hospital

6. Tema General Hospital

7. Ghana Police Hospital

8. Accra Psychiatric Hospital

9. Ridge Hospital Accra

10. Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital

11. General Family Hospital

12. Del International Hospital

13. Yeboah Hospital

14. Ghana-Canada Medical Centre

15. Sweden Ghana Medical Centre

16. Manna Mission Hospital

17. Airport Womens Hospital

18. Robert & Sons Limited

19. Lapaz Community Hospital

20. Inkoom Hospital

21. La General Hospital

22. Karikari Brobbey Hospital

23. Airport Womens Hospital

24. Eben Family Hospital

25. Cocoa Clinic

26. Faith Mission Hospital

27. Ark Clinic Ltd

28. Bemuah Royal Hospital

29. Holy Trinity Medical Center

30. Bethel Dental Ghana

31. Canada Optical Laboratories Ltd.

32. Egon German Clinic

33. Van J Eye Care

34. Iran Clinic

35. University Hospital - Legon

36. Beijing Clinic

37. Champion Divine Clinic

38. Third Eye And Vision Center

39. Danpong Medical Center

40. Universal Hospitals Group-Ghana

41. Healthnet Airport Medical Center

42. Family Health Medical School

43. Beaver Clinic Limited

44. New Generation Medical Centre

45. Lifehealth Care

46. Barnor Hospital

47. Nadkof Physiotherapy & Wellness Center

48. West African Rescue Association (Wara) Accra Clinic

49. Medicare Center Clinic & Laboratory

50. North Ridge Clinic







SHOPPING CENTERS

1. Accra Mall

2. A&C Square

3. Marina SuperMarket Mall

4. Koala Shopping Centre

5. Maxmart Shopping Centre

6. West Hills Mall

7. The Junction Shopping Mall

8. Palace Hypermarket Interchange

9. Achimota Retail Centre (Accra)

10. Game Stores

11. MR. Price

12. Shop-N-Save

13. Citydia Supermarket





