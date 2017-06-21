SSNIT Records 63.57% Growth In Positive Image Projection

Related Stories The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) recorded increase in positive image projection from 874 in 2015 to 2399 in 2016 representing a positive change of 63.57%.



Total issue projection recorded growth from 1528 in 2015 to 2956 in 2016, representing 48.31%.



According to Centre for Media Analysis, Ghana’s leading media research agency, in its latest release of CMA-Comparative Analysis Report (CMA-CAR) of SSNIT for the past two years, recorded highest media coverage in the print medium.



The CAR analysis reflects on the corporate activities and image projections of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) which focus on activities that were published in the media from 2015 to 2016.



The report explains that SSNIT attained 81% positive image in 2016 as against 57% in 2015 and a decline in negative image from 8% in 2015 to 5% in 2016.



It gained high media presence in both private and public media outlets such us Business & Financial Times (BF&T), Ghanaian Times, Daily Graphic, Daily Guide, The Punch, Modern Ghana, Ghanaweb, Joy FM, Citi FM, among others.



Analysts at CMA believe that SSNIT has the potential of overcoming negative image projection in the media few years to come considering its remarkable year-on-year positive image projections.



According to the analysts, a remarkable positive image projection will enable SSNIT leverage her media mentions and gain its reputation as Ghana`s foremost pension scheme.



They encourage management of the organisation to continue self-generated positive news headlines by embarking on more initiatives to increase her media mentions.



The analyst also suggested that the organisation embark on consistent media award and establish cordial relationship with news reporters to increase their interest in SSNIT operations.





