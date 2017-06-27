BOST CEO Must Step Aside For Investigations - Kwesi Pratt

Related Stories Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has asked the Chief Executive of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) to step down from office till investigations into the recent allegations about some contaminated products associated with the activities of BOST are complete.



According to him, he agrees with critics that the BOST Chief Executive should step aside because to him, it is only appropriate that the Chief Executive doesn't interfere with investigations.



To him, the Chief Executive may be restored to his position after the investigations, hence calling for a thorough investigation to ascertain the truth.



Five million litres of fuel product was declared off-spec after going through an in-house technical assessment and a laboratory test by the Tema Oil Refinery.



It followed what BOST termed as “human error” which led to the contamination of the product which is said to have resulted in Ȼ7 million loss of revenue to the state.



News about the sale of contaminated products sparked controversies that some of the products may end up in the open market which may destroy engine of automobiles.



But addressing the issue, BOST sought to allay fears of Ghanaians assuring consumers of petroleum products that the 5 million litres of the contaminated products sold to a private company are closely monitored to ensure it doesn't fall in the hands of unscrupulous persons.



The company noted that only 180,000 litres of the products have been lifted, adding that the trucks transporting the products have trackers installed on them to avert it being sold on the open market to unsuspecting vehicle users.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Mr. Pratt noted that though BOST has allayed fears of Ghanaians, it is not enough to settle the issue.



He believed further investigations would help to ensure that the products are not harmful to consumers of petroleum products.



The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has already called for a thorough investigation into the sale of alleged contaminated fuel.







