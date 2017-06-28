China Bans Fruits And Vegetables From Ghana

Related Stories Vegetables and fruits from Ghana have been banned from the Chinese market for failing to meet international production standards.



The ban which took effect from the beginning of this year would further plunge the industry into crisis.



Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah, in an interview with JoyNews said the ban was necessitated by the failure of Ghanaian producers to adhere to strict phytosanitary requirements. The fruits and vegetables had unacceptable levels traces of some undesirable chemicals.



China’s decision would undoubtedly hamper the efforts of Ghanaian fruit importers to overturn another ban imposed by the some Western countries a year ago.



Ghana was among some 27 African countries which had their fruits banned by the United States and the European Union due to the presence of fruit flies and other plant pests in exported products.



The ban is expected to be reviewed in September when a delegation from the EU visits the country to inspect adherence to standards of productions.



The Deputy Trades and Industry Minister who described as disgraceful the country’s inability to meet the production standards said ban is a clear indication that there is a problem in the production and exportation of fruits and vegetables in Ghana.



He however indicated efforts have begun to rectify the situation. The Ministry is in consultations with the Food and Agricultural Ministry, exporters and other stakeholders to institute measures necessary to reverse the bans, which are having a heavy economic toll on Ghana.