Ghana To Increase US$33m Exports To Poland

In line with the country's growth agenda, The Ghana Chamber of Commerce has signed a cooperation agreement with the Polish Chamber of Commerce expected to help Ghana improve its 2017 exports from 2016's total of US$33.3 million to the European country, which is looking at doing more business in Africa.



Speaking at the Ghana-Poland Business Forum in Accra, President of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawaso I, stated that the country's paltry US33.3 million exports to Poland needs to be increased to over US$100 million in coming years.

"Since Ghana is poised for development, it is essential to increase its export share to Poland, which is one of the strong Eastern European economies".



He added that the agreement will among other things, promote the strengthening and further development of trade, economic, scientific and technical relations between Ghanaian and Polish enterprises, organisations and entrepreneurs including new effective forms of economic corporation.



The country's imports from Poland also stood at US$37.4 million in 2016 with cocoa, wood, rubber and articles, machines and equipment, paper and electrical being the main commodities traded in.



The Minister of Trade and Industry in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Carlos Ahenkorah, stated that the country was committed to supporting initiatives that ensure the promotion, growth and development of domestic and international trade and industry.



He also noted that the government was looking forward to engaging the Polish government towards setting up an embassy in Ghana to deepen diplomatic relations and facilitate trade between both countries.



Currently Ghanaian businesses will have to go through either the Dutch Embassy in Ghana or Nigeria where there is the only Polish Embassy in West Africa to acquire a visa.



Ambassador of Poland in Nigeria, Andrzej Dycha, on his part posited that the government of Poland is looking at growing its relations in Africa and will therefore look at upgrading its consulate into an embassy.



However "Poland is going to open two new embassies in Senegal and Tanzania before close of this year to make visa acquisition a lot easier".



He also observed that as part of Poland's quest to increase its African presence Polish businesses will invest in the government's proposed 'one district, one factory' initiative.





