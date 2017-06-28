Delivering Premium Banking To SMES, One Market At A Time

Related Stories Premium Bank has brought premium banking to the people of Makola with the opening of its new branch, alongside the introduction of some of its innovative products and services; Jara, Premium CASA-Plus Account, Business Current Account and Premium Mobile, designed to cater for the individual and business needs of the market men and women.



Since its launch in December 2016, Premium Bank’s focus has remained on meeting the needs of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), aimed at positioning these businesses to be ‘better off’ with a wide range of products and services that address their unique needs.



Some of Premium Bank’s exciting product offerings are;



· Jara, an innovative mobile-based interest earning savings account that enables you to save and earn competitive interest on your deposits, using your phone and mobile money account. Dial *446# and select option 2. It also allows you to easily transfer funds from your mobile money wallet to your bank account and vice versa.



· Premium CASA – Plus Account, a high yielding current account with unlimited number of withdrawals. This product gives you the best of both worlds as it is a hybrid of a current and savings account.



· Business Current Account, a savings account designed purposefully for SMEs to smoothly run their day-to-day finances



· Premium Mobile: This is Premium bank’s shortcode application for banking. Once you open an account with the bank and subscribe to the short code *446#, you can make transfers from your account to your mobile money wallet and vice versa. You can also perform airtime top ups, inter account transfers,balance checks and third party mobile money transfers directly from your Premium account.



Premium Bank also has a value-add initiative, The Helpstation, which is managed in partnership with The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE). The Helpstation provides businesses with support, coaching and advisory services on financing, capacity building, exposure, growth opportunities, and networking.



The new branch is located in the Methodist Bookshop Building, Makola. In addition to the new Makola branch, Premium Bank has two other branches - One in Accra (Ground Floor, Shippers House, Ridge) and the other in Takoradi (Windy Ridge).



Premium Bank, formally known as City Investments Company Limited (CIC), has over 20 years experience in understanding and meeting the needs of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).