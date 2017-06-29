Cellulant At Forefront Of Fostering Trade Between Kenya & Ghana

Related Stories Cellulant, a Pan-African FinTech Company headquartered in Nairobi, is happy to announce the signing of a partnership agreement with the Kenya Trade Expo Ghana 2017 during a ministerial visit at Cellulant offices in Nairobi, by H.E Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Awal - Ghana’s Minister for Business Development.



The agreement is part of an effort to encourage continued trade between the two countries and expand digital payment services to various sectors, particularly in Agriculture.



“Cellullant has substantially invested in both markets, and successfully established payment platforms that will enable consumers to access financial services with ease.” Stated Dr. Sam Kiruthu, Cellulant’s chairman. “Our commitment to foster these two economies goes beyond financial investment to talent. Where talent from both countries get opportunities to work in both markets and promote growth of both economies.”



During the visit, H.E Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Awal and Dr. Sam Kiruthu spoke of importance of private-sector led economic growth, and the role government has in supporting initiatives that foster this growth. A good example discussed is Cellulant’s eWallet technology that to-date has impacted more than 15 Million farmers in Nigeria and Liberia. The eWallet solution, known as the “AgriKore platform” in an enterprise platform that provides both Governments and Non-Government institutions such as Ghana and Kenya a solution that provides them with a transparent way to empower farmers with financial services that are relevant to their everyday lives.



Themed Breaking New Frontiers in Intra- Africa Trade, the Kenya Trade Expo Ghana will be held in Accra in November, involving a three-day workshop, keynote addresses, B2B meetings and a business tour. The Expo Co-Founder, Mrs. Leah Nduati Lee, emphasized the need for information flow especially with regards to availability of mobile payment platforms, that would facilitate Intra-Africa trade.



About the AgriKore Platform



AgriKore also known as the “e-wallet” platform, is an enterprise platform powering agribusinesses and financial inclusion across Africa. The Agrikore platform at its core, provides the tools for the creation of a structured agribusiness economy (agriconomy) in Africa because the platform:



·ensures a start to end management of interventions (schemes),



·provides visibility of the cash-flow movements within the schemes,



·enables the management of accounts,



·executes payment and reconciliation processes, and



·enables as a start an end to end management of services and products catalogue and inventories.



Originally developed by Cellulant for Nigeria in 2012, Liberia is the first country outside of Nigeria to have adopted and implemented the platform and all its elements fully. Other countries such as Togo and Malawi are in advanced stages of replicating this system. Governments from the Middle East have also indicated interest in the implementation of the AgriKore platform.