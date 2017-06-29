Illegal Traders Evicted From Accra Mall

Related Stories Officials of the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly in Accra have demolished unauthorized structures and evicted hundreds of illegal traders who had overtaken the walkway of Accra Mall and other parts of the assembly.



The assembly is clearing the walkway as part of efforts to make the capital city clean as promised by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The action by the assembly comes after hawkers and petty traders took over the pavement of the Accra Mall and other unapproved areas in the assembly to conduct their business.



According to the MCE for La Dadekotopon, Gladys Man Dede, several meetings have been held with the leadership of the traders in a bid to get them an alternative place, yet they have refused to move.



Chief Supt. Oduro Amaning, the La Police Commander said the area is going to be monitored to ensure that the traders do not return.



He also cautioned officials of the assembly who take money from the traders and compromise their stance stating that they will be severely dealt with if they are caught.



Several shops and wares were destroyed in the operation which started around 4: am Wednesday. The operation was conducted under a heavy military and police presence.



