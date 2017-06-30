Suzuki Delegation Pays Working Visit To Silver Star Auto, Upbeat About Its Dealership

Related Stories A top delegation from Suzuki Motor Corporation and their partners from Sumitomo Corporation have paid a working visit to Silver Star Auto Limited (SSAL)



Silver Star Auto Limited marked one year anniversary of Suzuki dealership this year with the opening of a new showroom on the Graphic road. The delegation from Suzuki was present to endorse the investment and acquaint themselves with operations of the company.



Koichi Suzuki, General Manager, Middle East/Africa Automobile Department, Suzuki Motor Corporation who led the delegation was upbeat about Silver Star Auto spearheading the Suzuki dealership in Ghana in an interview with the media as he described the partnership as a combination of quality and affordability.



“In searching for an automobile dealer to officially handle sales of the Suzuki brand in the country we had no option than to turn to Silver Star Auto who were leaders in the auto market as dealers of the quality Mercedes Benz range of vehicles and as Suzuki comes with affordability and fuel efficiency joining SSAL was the best solution” he touted



Koichi Suzuki was also impressed about SSAL’s new branch with the State of the Art showroom and Service Centre. He described it as a massive investment to bring quality and affordable vehicles unto the Ghanaian market, observing Africa as a continent of opportunities and “with the potentials and peaceful nature of countries like Ghana we are optimistic the Suzuki market will grow” he said.



Welcomed the visiting delegation, Mr. Nouhad Kalmoni, Chief Executive Officer of SSAL emphasized that getting regular visit from a supplier was good news for the market as it reinforces the company’s quest to keep up the image and standards of the brand in terms of service quality. “We are particularly happy our suppliers today will see the investments we have made in our facility in terms of sales and after sales and developments in terms of showrooms across the country notably in Accra, Tema and Kumasi.



He disclosed the partnership with Suzuki was to give customers who patronized second hand cars the opportunity to own a brand new vehicle as “Suzuki provides quality and affordability with the same 3 years warranty” he added.



Mr. Kalmoni assured the delegation of the company’s commitment to Suzuki’s growth and development in Ghana and also entreated vehicle lovers to visit SSAL’s showrooms for their transportation needs spanning from micro to mini to large cars and SUV’s



The Suzuki delegation were later ushered on a tour round SSAL’s new ultra modern showroom and service facility by Mr. Francis Amegayibor, General Manager-Sales, Passenger Cars, Mr. Kwaku Sintim Boamah, Sales Manager for Suzuki and Mr. Isaac Korsah, Branch manager-Accra, After sales service.