Polytanks Introduces New Sanitation Products Unto The Market

Related Stories Polytanks (Gh) Ltd, the largest manufacturer of plastic water storage tanks in Ghana has introduced a new range of on-site sanitation products unto the Ghanaian market.



The products include a full range of dry toilets and septic tanks ranging between 1,000 litres and 5,000 litres storage capacities.



The introduction of the new products forms part of the company’s commitment to manufacture products that improve the lives of people and the environment, using modern technology.



At a workshop to introduce and brief technical experts on the new products in Accra, Mr. Ashok Mohinani, Executive Director of the Mohinani Group said the products will help improve public health by addressing the challenges associated with poor hygiene in various communities.



Mr. Mohinani noted that the problems associated with the extreme lack of infrastructure for public sanitation continue to be a major health concern which affects human development economically and socially in the country”.



He added that the “use of open defecation is still a major health threat in both rural and urban areas resulting in the transmission of water borne disease such as cholera, typhoid among others especially during the raining seasons”.



“The new range of our sanitation products will therefore help to address the diseases associated with poor sanitation for our consumers, he added.



Mr. Mohinani further noted that the products are environmentally friendly, inexpensive, simple to construct, maintain and use in all locations.



The production of the new sanitary products is collaboration between Polytank, a Water and Sanitation company based in South Africa.



Speaking on the installation processes of the products, an expert from the South African company said “the sanitary products are in two ranges, namely ecological or dry toilet and septic tanks”.



According to expert, the dry toilet is based on the principle of eco-sanitation “which means waste is to be seen as an input rather than waste product as it is recycled back into the ecology”.



He noted that dry toilets can be used for domestic residents and institutions such as schools while the septic tanks are ideally suited for handling the waste from residential properties.



Some of the experts who gave their views on the sanitary products commended Polytank for introducing more efficient waste management products which are ecologically friendly to help protect the environment.



Polytanks (Gh) Ltd has over the past 20 years provided water storage solutions to Ghanaians. Apart from its water storage tanks, the company also manufactures products such as dustbins, septic tanks, Polykiosk, plastic pallet, traffic cones, road barriers and fish tanks.



Polytanks (Gh) Ltd is part of the Mohinani Group which has for over 50 years employed the use of state-of the art technology to produce high quality and durable plastics and packaging products keeping the consumer in mind.



The new sanitation products by the Group which employs over 25,000 workforce indicates it commitment towards the socio-economic development of the country.



