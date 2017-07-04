McDan Group Picks Three Top Awards

Related Stories A Shipping and Logistics giant McDan Group of Companies has added yet a memento to its trophy collections.



The established shipping and logistics firm picked three Awards in the prestigious Ghana Shippers Awards recently held in Accra.



The works of the Group chairman Dr Daniel McKorley in the year under review (2017) attracted organizers of the event attention, and consequently adjudged him as the best entrepreneur.



Additionally, the company shrugged off stiff competition from recognized companies to win the Brand of the year Award as well as Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility.



Head of Sales and Marketing of McDan Shipping Company Limited, Mr Obodai Sai in a post-event interview said “We have always stood for excellence, and will continue to set high standards in the industry. Certainly, this will urge us on to go the extra mile. Of course, team work with inspiration from our great leader-Dr McKorley played a key role in this feat."



The Ghana Shippers Awards provides a platform to recognise individuals and companies that play significant role in the growth and development of this industry, while recognising the key functions with the industry that promote growth and sustainability.



The theme for this year’s award is “Recognizing achievement in the shipping industry ".



The McDan Group having supported countless entities and individuals from education, through sports to the arts has become a household name.