Dr. Nduom Makes Case For Businesses

Related Stories President of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has called on authorities in the Central Region to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive if they want to attract more investors into the region.



The area, he explained, should be provided the basic amenities that businesses will depend on for operations as the absence of such things will push away potential investors from the region.



Speaking at the opening of the Edina Bakatue Festival of the people of Elmina, Dr. Nduom bemoaned the poor state of road infrastructure in the region, especially in the Elmina area, which houses a chain of his companies.



The poor road network alone, he added, was enough ground for any investor to relocate to a different place where he/she would not suffer transportation challenges.



He also bemoaned the non-cooperative nature of authorities in consulting and involving business owners in decision making when indeed it was such private businesses that provide livelihood to majority of people in the area.



He therefore, called on the new administration not to follow the poor example of the leaders in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regime whose actions did not promote the growth of private businesses in the area.