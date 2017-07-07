SSNIT Operates Web Portal

Related Stories The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has launched a web portal which will provide excellent day-to-day transactions to contributors, pensioners and the general public.



The portal is a self-service system designed to facilitate convenient transactions by allowing members to engage with the Trust online in a user friendly manner.



John Ofori Tenkorang, Director-General, SSNIT, said that the web portal is another module of the Operational Business Suite (OBS) project that the Trust has deployed to provide its customers with convenience in service delivery.



According to him, SSNIT has over the years taken various steps to computerize its operations through the District Operating System (DOS), Branch Operation System (BOS), Enhanced Branch Operating System (E-BOS), Integrated Pension Administrative System (IPAS) and currently the OBS project under which the web portal has been developed.



“We realize that there are many transactions such as viewing and printing of accounts statement, initiation of benefit applications, checking of benefit payments, among others, that in this day of information technology, one can do in the comfort of their homes or offices,” he noted.



“To this regard, SSNIT has now fully automated most of its business processes, thus putting us in a position to process transactions and provide information to our customers in a speedy manner,” he averred.



Mr. Ofori entreated customers and the general public to take advantage of the portal in order to make their transactions with the Trust easy.



“Technology is good and I therefore entreat you to make maximum use of it,” he added.



Stephen Asamoah, Ag. General Manager-SSNIT, said the portal will be accessible by employers, employees, pensioners, as well as the general public on the SSNIT website www.ssnit.org.gh with their portal ID.



He noted that users can request for portal ID from any SSNIT branch, Biometric Terminal, or directly call the contact centre.



Mr. Asamoah explained that the portal enables customers to, among others, view and print statement of accounts, update personal information, request nominee information, contribution data management, access payment information and general enquiries.