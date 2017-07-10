Flush Out Foreigners In Retail Business - GUTA To Gov’t

Related Stories The Ghana Union of Traders Association ( (GUTA) has asked the President Nana Addo Danqua Akufo-Addo, to make it the priority of his government to flush out foreigners who are competing with locals in the retail business.



GUTA had raised numerous concerns at the influx of foreign businesses particularly businesses owned by Nigerians on the retail market.



The President of Ghana Medical Suppliers and Dealers Association under GUTA, Nana Kwame Amoa Nyame speaking to Abusua Dawuro’s Nana Ama Annor said their businesses have collapsed due to foreigners competing with locals in the retail business.



He added that the development has impacted heavily on their operations.



However, the Spokesperson for Ashanti Regional Branch of GUTA Albert Mensah Offei called on government to as matter of urgency enforce the law to flush out foreigners who are competing with locals in the retail business.



Current investment laws bar foreigners from trading in retail markets unless they bring about $1 million and employ about 20 Ghanaians.



