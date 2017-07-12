Foreign Investors Interested In Prampram Airport Project - Aviation Minister

Related Stories The Minister for Aviation Cecilia Dapaah said the government is currently considering all the received proposals from the investors to build an aeropolis and not an airport.



Foreign investors from Dubai, Turkey and China have expressed interest to partner the government in the construction of a world-class airport at Prampram in the Greater Accra region.



This was disclosed by the Minister for Aviation Cecilia Dapaah. She was speaking to the members of the Ningo Traditional Council when she toured the site.



She said the government is currently considering all the received proposals from the investors to build an aeropolis and not an airport.



“We have come to pay a courtesy call and also view the land, we are all lucky because in Ghana we are one. Investors have expressed tremendous interest in this project. We are all praying and fasting and looking for the necessary funding and strategic partners to make sure we bring this laudable project into fruition.”



“This project will not be called an airport, it will be called an aerotropolis , that is a lot of investors, from China, from Turkey from Europe from everywhere that we have received proposals from we are going to work on it,” she assured.



The government of Ghana acquired the over 60-acre land in 1974 to construct the airport, but the project has delayed for decades due to lack of funding.

Dapaah praised the Chiefs for securing the land till date. She also denied rumours that the 60-acre land has been encroached upon.



“I think we should laud the Chiefs for preserving the lands. This land was acquired in 1974. These people have done very well for taking care of it and not allow anybody to encroach on it. I didn’t see any encroachers.”