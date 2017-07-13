Marwako CEO Grabs Award, Gives Gratitude To ‘Unwavering’ Customers

Chief Executive of Marwako, Alhaji Marwan Mohammed Chaaban, has expressed gratitude to customers of the popular fast food joint for their unwavering support despite the alleged assault case that hit the company early this year. He said the February 28 incident between two employees at the Abelemkpe branch of the food joint affected the company at the initial stage but business has now picked up.

Alhaji Chaaban said following the alleged assault incident, “some rude guys attacked us at Abelempke. Some customers were afraid to come in,” thus causing customers to feel insecure. That, he explained, affected their business in the first two weeks but said things have now stabilised while business has peaked.

He said notwithstanding the ‘boycott Mawarko’ social media campaign, their customers were supportive and stayed with them, saying “…the time they said boycott Marwako, boycott Marwako, Ghanaians didn’t listen. Now our market has gone high than before”. Alhaji Chaaban said this when he interacted with the media on an award given to him last Sunday by the National Commission on Culture at the maiden Zongo Honours for “being successful in the catering industry” and also for his contribution to zongo development. The CEO has through the establishment of the Maamobi branch of Marwako, offered employment to the youth within the zongo communities.

Although the Maamobi branch was vandalised and looted in June 2014 by a mob, which chased a police officer into the restaurant, management of the food joint refurbished the place without support from the government, which promised to help at the time. He said many were those who advised against opening the Maamobi branch because they deemed the place was not safe for business but defied their advise. Alhaji Chaaban said the recognition given him by the Commission on Culture in collaboration with the Zongo Business Incubator and Afro Arab Group, has inspired him to go on to support Ghanaians. “Let me seize this opportunity to thank Ghanaians, especially our loyal and regular customers who kept me motivated since February when a scuffle between two employees took us to court and still waiting for the verdict” he said.

The CEO has thus dedicated the award to all his staff and management as well as the customers of Marwako “for their unwavering support” which he said has kept him and the employees “mentally and psychologically strong”. Marketing and Public Relations Manager of Marwako, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, said they pride themselves in quality and good taste, saying, “our trademark is quality assurance, our taste is irresistible and have quality service delivery.”

He said Marwako believes in protecting its staff. Meanwhile, management of the company has started a training programme for the first batch of 35 staff on security and safety as well as the rights they enjoy as employees of the company.