Melcom Reopens Achimota Branch 5 Years After Disaster

Related Stories Melcom Group of Companies has reopened its Achimota branch for business with a new ultra modern shopping center near the company's former center which collapsed five years ago.



The collapse of the retail shop on November 7, 2012 left 14 people including shoppers and staff dead while 78 others sustained various degrees of injuries when the retail shop collapsed.



Management of the company subsequently compensated each bereaved family with the sum of GHC 10,000.00 each while government set up an 11 member committee to investigate the cause of the collapse and proffer recommendations to the president for implementation.



With the opening of the Achimota branch, Melcom, the biggest retail shop chain in the country will bring its number of branches to 37 with over 2500 staff currently in its employment as it aims at opening branches in the northern parts of the country.



At the re-opening, the company, through its innovative corporate strategy to expand their operations to patrons in their comfort zone launched an online service.



Operating 37 shops across the 10 regions in Ghana, Melcom's quest to introduce an online service is believed to be the first of its kind especially by a super market to give customers easy and fast access to the company's products and services.



The online market place will enable the shopping public to shop and pay with MasterCard, Visa, mobile money or cash on instant delivery base.



Speaking at the launch the Communication Director of the group, Gowin Avenorgbo said due to the slow process of land and landed property acquisition to meet the size of land Melcom requires for business, it has become imperative to find a tried and tested way of achieving their vision.



He said Melcom as a brand is "committed to delivering everything, everywhere, every time for every consumer in the most economical Manner; hence Melcom Online – the Virtual Market Place".



"We have created Melcom Online as an enhancement of the Melcom Shopping convenience from any location in order to save time, travel distance and expenses," he added.