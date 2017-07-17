MTN Bags Highest Number Of Awards At The 2017 Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards

Related Stories MTN Ghana, the leading telecommunications service provider in the country received 10 prestigious awards at the 2017 Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GIITA) held in Accra on Saturday.



Organized by InstinctWave, the Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA) were keenly contested by industry players in Ghana, and MTN distinguished itself in the following categories:



· Customer Experience Award

· 4G LTE Provider of the Year

· Mobile Money Service of the Year

· Cloud Service Provider of the Year

· CSR Company of the Year

· Mobile Operator of the Year

· IT Team of the Year

· Customer Service Team of the Year

Additionally, MTN Ghana’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ebenezer Twum Asante, was adjudged CEO of Year while the Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Mohammed Lawal Rufai, was adjudged CTO (Chief Technology Officer) of the Year.



The awards were in recognition of MTN’s outstanding leadership, organizational performance, solution-based products and services, customer focus, innovation and impactful CSR initiatives.



Commenting on the awards, the CEO Ebenezer Twum Asante said, “I believe this is the first time in Ghana one organization has won 10 awards at a go and we are humbled by this clear affirmation of our focus on creating a distinct customer experience at every touch point. We are elated and extremely honoured to receive these awards. They confirm that MTN is charting the right path. We will continue to do more to make our customers’ lives a whole lot brighter while providing exceptional customer experience to all our customers.”



Mr Asante dedicated the awards to MTN’s loyal customers, stakeholders and staff for their contributions towards making MTN the network of choice. According to him, the awards validate MTN’s focus on leadership by example.



“For the fourth consecutive time, MTN won the Customer Service award, demonstrating that MTN is a customer centric organization. For the second and third conservative time, MTN won Telecom Operator of the Year and Mobile Money Service of the Year respectively. We are happy with these awards; they throw the challenge to us to do more to bring the benefits of digitisation to Ghanaians and extend financial inclusion more deeply across Ghana,” he added.



Mr Asante also attributed the 4G LTE Provider, Cloud Service Provider, and IT Team of the Year awards to the continuous investments MTN makes in order to sustain the provision of quality network services across the country. MTN Ghana has invested over US $3.47 billion in network and information technology infrastructure as of 2016. The company has also made significant social investments in 142 major projects that benefit over three million people in communities in which it operates.



Demonstrating its commitment to leading the delivery of a bold new digital world to its customers, over 500 4G LTE sites have been rolled out across the country since acquiring its 800 MHz licence authorisation in 2016. As a result, MTN Ghana currently has the widest and most comprehensive 4G coverage in Ghana with both 4G services available in all major districts. The MTN mobile money service has grown to become a household name, with a subscriber base of over nine million and over 63,000 merchant points across the country.



The Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards programme was instituted to reward excellence in customer service and innovation. MTN Ghana pledged to continue to nurture talent and invest in staff in order to continually offer the best services to Ghanaians.