Ghana Standards Authority Signs MOU With Invest In Africa To Support SMEs

Related Stories The Ghana Standards Authority and Invest in Africa have signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that aims to make Ghanaian businesses, especially SMEs, become more competitive locally and globally through improved quality and access to financial and technical support.



Following the 2016 African Partner Pool (APP) Business Forum which was held under the theme of “Creating Thriving Businesses through Taxation & Quality Standards,’ the relevance of information on quality standards for business growth was evident and this has led to the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding to help bridge the knowledge gap of Ghanaian businesses, especially the SMEs.



This MOU will allow Invest in Africa to advertise the services of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) on the Invest in Africa and African Partner Pool websites, with direct links to the GSA website so as to inform and simplify the process of accessing the services of GSA.. SMEs will also have the opportunity to participate in events, training programmes and forums that focus on quality standards and their application to business growth and development.



The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) which is the National Standards body was established by the Standards Act 1973 (NRCD 173). The Authority is also the custodian of the Weights and Measures Act (NRCD 326, 1975). These legislations together mandate the Authority to undertake: national standards development and dissemination, product certification scheme, pattern approval of new weighing and measuring instruments, destination Inspection of imported high risk goods, advise the Ministry of Trade, Industry, on standards and related issues amongst others



Signing the MOU, the Executive Director for Ghana Standards Authority, Prof Alex Dodoo pointed out the need to create awareness for the services of the Authority, and their readiness to facilitate, direct and assist SMEs to produce quality made in Ghana goods and access their services to meet the required standards.



Invest in Africa (IIA), a cross-sector partnership of companies with the vision to create thriving African economies, has been set up to give businesses access to skills, finance and new markets. This is done through its key initiatives the African Partner Pool (APP), an online business platform that connects international companies to validated local businesses. www.africanpartnerpool.com.



Another initiative of Invest In Africa is the Business Excellence Programme, a combined Development Partners & Private Sector funded programme with the aim of building businesses to be more competitive.



Sam Brandful, the Ghana manager for Invest in Africa expressed the view that the collaboration with the GSA will guide local businesses to expand, understand and meet Ghanaian and international standards and empower local businesses to support the the Ghanaian economy while addressing major challenges which affect their growth.



Ghana Standards Authority joins the cross sector group of companies that IIA is currently working with through various initiatives. These include: Tullow Ghana, EY, AGI, AB & David Law, Ecobank, Modec Ghana, UT Bank, GIPC, Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), Newmont Mining, Guinness Ghana, GE, AFDB,FMO, B&FT, Multi Media Group (MMG) and Dun and Bradstreet.



