GRA Shutdown GLO Offices Over Non-Payment Of Taxes

Related Stories A taskforce from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Tuesday morning shutdown offices belonging to telecom operator GLO at the Industrial area and Spintex Road for non-payment of taxes.



According to the authority, GLO has failed to pay taxes close to GHc11, 884,396.89 million Ghana cedis. GRA in an interaction with the media said, the company has since 10th June 2016 refused to pay their taxes despite numerous reminders and cautions from the GRA.



Two other companies—Ohene Media and Kingsman Trading Company were closed down for owing GHS367,586.37 and GHS42,016,566.58 respectively. Source: rainbowradioonline.com