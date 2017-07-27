HR Management, Key For Business Success

Related Stories A Human Resource (HR) expert has identified HR management as one of the key ingredients in management practice that has driven the change agenda in business development.



Mrs Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Director of HR at GLICO Group, stated that the business of HR management has moved from receiving employee complaints to building the confidence of employees across to grow businesses.

She indicated that HR management is shifting focus, and business owners are realizing that it is no longer at the back burner and identifying that the valuable assets of their companies are the people.



HR managers, she noted, are developing the blue print and aligning business strategies to understand the human resource market base of companies.



Mrs. Agyenim-Boateng made these observations at a day’s business insight workshop organized by Nobel International Business School (NIBS), a Doctoral school with the mission to develop highly trained leaders who understands applied management research to enhance the competitive capacity of enterprises organization for business executive heads in Accra.



The workshop was to give and empower people in management and leadership position with the right skill to be able to manage their businesses in an evidence-based manner, and not on assumptions.



She noted that HR management in recent time is to develop and align strategies to transform the sector to enable it become a voice for the employee for business development.



According to her, HR change does not come by accident but it takes the HR managers to champion the change course.



She added that getting people to do away with things they are used to was difficult but it takes HR mangers to build confidence in that direction.

Mrs Agyenim-Boateng who is also pursuing her PHD at NIBS called on business owners to introduce repetition because it creates reputation in management.



She further stated that HR mangers must lead the fort for the training of people who need to be trained to lead to low attrition in management.

This, she said, make the change managers want to lead and advance the collective needs of workers in the administration of business.



The workshop was on the theme: ‘’Competitive Position of Organizations in an Emerging Economy’’ and addressed by Prof. Kwaku Atuahene-Gima, President and Executive Dean of NIBS, and Mr. Felix Nana Sackey, International Financial Consultant.



The resource persons took the over 100 participants through various topics like Customer Experience Innovation, Financial Reporting and Its Usefulness in Business Environment, Utilizing the Change Management Process to Increase Employee Community and Performance for Organization Success and Lateral Thinking for Competitive Advantage in Doing Business.



An Economist Hod Anyigba, on his part, said lateral thinking in business yields an unexpected results in doing business anywhere on the planet.

He stated that success in business is doing things differently to make profit flourish and sustain it.



According to him, people have very good business plan but it takes tenacity to have these ideas actualized and developed into businesses.