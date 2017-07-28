Capital Bank allows instant interbank transfers on ATM

Related Stories Customers of Capital Bank now have the opportunity to transfer cash from the bank’s ATM to any other bank in Ghana instantly.



The service, the first of its kind to be rolled out by a bank in the country, is however, currently available on internet banking platforms through theGhana Interbank Payment and Settlement System Limited (GhIPSS) Instant Pay platform.



Capital bank has however deployed the feature on all of its 37 ATMS nationwide.



The Head of Digital Banking at Capital Bank, Mr Ato Kwamina Wilberforce said that the feature was very simple to use and all the customer needed to do was to select the receiving bank from a menu on the ATM, key in account details of the recipient and transfer the cash.



According to Mr Wilberforce, 20 Capital Bank ATMs have also been fitted with biometric scanners to enable fingerprint authentication required for E-zwich users to make withdrawals.



“The heartbeat of modern Banking is to provide effective and reliable solutions to valued Partners. Providing value means exceptional customer experience, coupled with essential services that makes banking convenient. Therefore Capital Bank will consistently strive to exceed customers’ expectations by leading the digital banking revolution,” he said.



Currently, all Capital Bank ATMs can also accept UnionPay cards and E-zwich cards.



The MD of Capital Bank, Rev Fitzgerald Odonkor said Capital Bank is focused on being a pacesetter in Ghana’s Digital Banking space as the bank consistently focuses on using innovative solutions to deliver superior value and drive its internationalization agenda.



Capital Bank is a wholly-owned Ghanaian Bank with the vision to become the local bank of excellence for African markets, providing the standard of measure for stakeholder return.



Capital Bank is noted for innovation and it’s the first financial institution to make it possible for customers to deposit cash into their bank accounts anytime, any day, anywhere through their mobile phones with its SpeedPay solution.