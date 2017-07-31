UMB Celebrates 45th Anniversary

Related Stories To commemorate over four decades of its existence and a proud history of banking excellence, UMB, one of Ghana’s leading financial institutions held its 45th anniversary celebration gala at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.



The special 45th anniversary celebration gala was held in honour of UMB’s customers and stakeholders to show UMB’s appreciation to them for supporting the bank since it first opened its doors for business in 1972.



The festive evening included special guest H.E. Jerry John Rawlings and other notable dignitaries such as the Minister of Trade and Information, Hon. Alan Kyerematen; the Minister of Information, Hon. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid; Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye; former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. H. A. Kofi Wampah; Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III, La Mantse; the acting head of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, Otublohum Mantse; and many others. The evening highlights included performances by Steve Bedi, Kwabena Kwabena, the Abibigoromma Dancers and the premiere of a documentary showcasing UMB’s achievements and future strategy.



In her welcome remarks, UMB Board Chairperson, Mrs. Elizabeth Zormelo, stated that “As we celebrate our 45th anniversary, we acknowledge what we have achieved thus far, but we are also looking forward to the future. Like our founders, our vision for the future of UMB is ambitious and it is bold.” She also expressed gratitude to the customers of UMB for contributing to the success of the bank.



The Chief Executive Officer of UMB, Mr. John Awuah, addressed the guests in attendance by acknowledging the contributions of former UMB executive leaders such as the first Managing Director of UMB, Mr. George Hammond.



He also remarked upon the importance of UMB to the corporate and private sector of Ghana, noting that “When you review our 45 year history and indeed link it to the growth of the corporate and private sector, you will realize the significant contribution that this bank has made to many businesses in Ghana.



By virtue of being the only bank dedicated to serving the corporate and private sector, our objective was to help drive economic growth through helping all categories of businesses.” In his address, he also thanked the customers of UMB and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to exceeding their expectations through innovation and exceptional customer service.



It was truly a night of celebration and many guests were happy to join in the festivities to mark the importance and significance of the occasion.