Over 200 Delegates Attend Uk-Ghana Trade And Investment Forum

Over 200 delegates from Ghana and the United Kingdom have recently attended a 2-day trade and investment forum. The objective of the forum was to showcase Ghana and her business opportunities as a continuing re-energized and dynamic Sub Saharan African business partner.



The forum highlighted the renewed interest in Ghana by British businesses and investors.



Organized by the UK- Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) in partnership with the Developing Markets Association (DMA), the forum attracted top government officials from Ghana like the Ghanaian High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu - Ankomah, Ghana’s Senior Minister, Hon. Yaw Osafo-Marfo and the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Ghana, Hon. Adam Afriye. It was the forth in series but the first with Ghana’s new government.



A number of specific investment sectors including railways, energy and infrastructure were discussed at the forum.



Ghana’s Senior Minister, Hon. Osafo Marfo in his remarks expressed the need for Ghanaian businesses established in the UK to invest in the various sectors of Ghana.



He said “Ghana is open for business. The government is private sector focused and keen to grow the economy through the private sector with support from the public sector.”



“Ghana is ready to do business to help improve her economy and foster development for the benefit of all parties”. He added.



The CEO of UKGCC, Tony Burkson said, “This is the very reason the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce was formed - to act as a platform for Ghanaian businesses and UK businesses and UK government and Ghana government to interact in an open and transparent way. The chamber is taking this particular mandate very seriously and continues to promote interaction between our two countries.”



Businesses already invested and businesses looking forward to invest in Ghana had the opportunity to engage with the relevant ministers and officials present.



Some of the government officials present at the forum included the Deputy Minister of Energy, Hon. Joseph Cudjoe, Minister of Railway Development, Hon. Joe Ghartey, CEO, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong, and the CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) R. Yofi Grant.



The Forum was supported by: Ghana International Bank; INTL FCStone; Tullow Oil; Appolonia; Unity Link and Quantum Power.