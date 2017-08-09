TV3 Lays Off 100 Workers

Related Stories Over one hundred workers of TV3 Network Limited have been laid off in a retrenchment exercise. Reports indicate that about 40 management staff and 60 junior staff were affected in the exercise.



A letter seen by Citi News stated that the decision was made due to the on-going organizational and workforce restructuring of the Media General group comprising TV3.



It further stated that under the redundancy programme their services with the group will no longer be required.



It will be recalled that in February 2017 thirty two[32] staff of the company were dismissed for engaging in various actions the company considered to be a breach of the ethics and legal requirements.



Some of the dismissed workers at the time accused management of TV3 of discrimination, saying the decision is an infringement on their right to demand better conditions of service and salary increment.



But the station justified the decision.



“We invited the union and asked them – do you intend to go on a strike or what is happening so that we will understand clearly what was happening. Because you haven’t served any notice of same to us, and the labour law requires that if you want to take a decision that is well within your rights, you have to notify your management. The response they gave to us is that it is not a union decision and the union hasn’t made any declaration of going on strike. But these activities that were happening were a worrying situation that we had to deal with,” spokesperson of TV3’s management, Henry Nii Dortey added.