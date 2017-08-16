9 Illegal Hotels Shut Down By Ghana Tourism Authority

Related Stories The Ghana Tourism Authority in the Eastern region on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 commenced an exercise to shut down unapproved Guest Houses and hotels in the region.



Some 9 guest houses and hotels in Adwaso, Aburi, Mampong, Abiriw, Akropong – Akuapem and Adukrom all on the Akuapem Ridge were shut down 11 more within the region are expected to be shut down by close of the exercise on Friday, August 18, 2017.



The facilities are operating without license from the Ghana Tourism Authority contrary to the Tourism Act of 2011 (Act 817) hence the closures.



The guest houses and hotel shut down on Tuesday included New Day Guest House at Adwaso, Oparebea Guest House, Manpong, Awo Denkyerira Hotel, Abiriw, Ansah Hotel, Dawu, Jewel Royal Guest House, Awukuguah, On Hospitality, Adukrom, Lalobi Guest House, Adukrom, Sabato Hotel, Adukrom and Homeita Guest House at Akropong.



The operation is expected to continue tomorrow in other parts in the region.



Most of the guest houses and the hotels the team visited were operating under unhygienic conditions without proper ventilations with some of the rooms no windows to the room.



The Eastern regional Manager of Ghana Tourism Authority, Frederick Adjei -Rudolf told BRYTFMONLINE.COM the exercise is to ensure compliance.



“For you to operate any accommodation establishment, you have to fulfil some statutory obligations. The first thing is to come to Ghana Tourism Authority, purchase a registration, form after which you are given a stipulated registration fee to pay .The Registration fee will depend on a number of rooms that you have and category of the facility you operate,” he said.



Mr. Adjei – Rudolf further explained: “after that you need to submit documents from various agencies of the state such as the Fire Service, the EPA, Police Service, Environmental Health Division of the District Assembly, EPA would have to certify you, Town and Country would have to certify you, have a building permit, so when all these agencies certify that you are in good standing with them and you finish the registration then we come in to inspect and you meet all the requirement; then we give you the license to operate”.



According to the Regional Manager, those with license are only expected to renew them yearly.



He said the Eastern regional branch of the Ghana Tourism Authority is going to fully enforce tourism regulations to ensure strict compliance.