Tow Levy Scheme Will Be Run Like Uber - Zoomlion Founder

Related Stories Chief Executive of Jospong Group of Companies Joseph Siaw says his intention is to run the towing scheme with the module of the ride sharing firm Uber, should the confusion around it be cleared.



Government was forced to suspend carrying out recommendations from parliament's select committee on transport, which met with stakeholders and agreed on certain modalities regarding the operations of the levy.



Among other things, it recommended 2.5% of the monies accrued be given to both the National Health Insurance Authority and the National Ambulance services. But the public was not prepared to embrace the refined form and called for it to be scrapped.



Deputy Minister Titus Glover, who had earlier made a justification for the levy, beat a retreat and said his outfit will look at the entire document and revert.



But speaking on JoyFm, Mr Siaw said he has the requisite knowledge to implement the scheme because he did studies at Columbia University in New York, where the model is taught.



He said the scheme will be opened for other interested parties who would want to join him, because it will be operated as “Uber.” He therefore wondered how people could accuse him of attempts to monopolize the operations.



According to him, he has suffered humiliation as a result of his business deals but other countries like Angola, Guinea and Sierra Leone, where he operates, have embraced him and he is doing well.



“ Why are we always in a hurry to destroy local businessmen but worship foreigners.”



He also denied allegations he is corrupt and unfit to operate businesses in the country.



“I am not a corrupt person. I don't pay my way through before getting contracts. I do genuine business. I am not greedy, I am creative. Do not paint me with a bad brush.”



Mr. Agyepong said he is in the business of creating jobs for people and that is his passion.