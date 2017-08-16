Moneygram Rewards Partner Agents

Related Stories GCB was awarded the overall best agent for the first half of 2017 by MoneyGram at a short ceremony held in Accra whilst ADB received the Best Compliance Award.



Anglophone West Africa Regional Manager for MoneyGram, Patrick Appiah said the night was an opportunity for MoneyGram to show its agents how much they appreciate their efforts in making business and transactions successful and exciting for customers.



He said, “our business as you know thrives on the relationships that we have with our agents and the relationship our agents also have with our customers. This evening we just want to spend some time together to celebrate you our agents to say thank you to you”.



ADB got the award for Most Collaborative Agent, with the Best Operational Control award going to GCB whilst the Best Marketing Initiatives award went to Fidelity Bank.



UniBank received the award for the Fastest Growing Agent whilst Ecobank got the Top Performing Agent award.



Regional Marketing Manager for MoneyGram, Kofi Akyea unveiling the MoneyGram “Open Africa Campaign” stated that MoneyGram had spent a lot of money investing in their brand to ensure that the brand remains relevant and resonate with their target market.



He said the Campaign is structured “in such a way that it can be adopted for every market that you operate, so unlike most communications that you see from most multinationals this one is structured specifically for the Ghanaian market”.