Moneygram Presents Suzuki Cars To Winners

Mrs Love Donkor, Mavis Agyeman & Korpo Kollie Kpehe could not hide their joy when they received brand new Suzuki Alto vehicles from MoneyGram and partner agents.



MoneyGram in partnership with agent banks organized the



“We are excited to be rewarding our customers who have contributed to the substantial growth of MoneyGram over the years. Several customers won electronic items and 3 lucky customers (Madam Love Oduro, Winifred Koranteng & Clara Azigri) have already received their cars in Tamale, Kumasi & Accra.



Remittances have been become a key financial source helping families to achieve their important goals. MoneyGram continues to bring our customers closer with reliable and technologically efficient service in over 200 countries worldwide”, said Mr. Patrick Appiah, Regional Director, Anglophone West Africa, MoneyGram International.



Mrs. Kemi Okusanya, Director, Anglophone Africa, expressed gratitude to customers who participated in the promotion. She indicated MoneyGram will maintain strong relationships with its customers by incorporating their feedback into its operations for a win-win service relationship.



MoneyGram @ 60 Promotion rewarded customers with a number of instant gifts including branded MoneyGram souvenirs, household electronic appliances and 6 Suzuki Alto vehicles. All of MoneyGram’s 23 partner banks – ADB, Ecobank, Apex Bank, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, Sahel Bank, Access Bank, FBN Bank, First Atlantic Bank, Unibank, GCB, UT Bank, UBA, HFC Bank, UMB, Prudential Bank, Stanbic Bank, Societe Generale, CAL Bank, Global Access, GT Bank & Capital Bank participated in the just ended promotion.



MoneyGram is available in over 2000 locations nationwide.



