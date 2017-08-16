Vodafone Launches ‘Ekiki Mi’ Promotion

Related Stories Vodafone Ghana has launched the ‘Ekiki Mi’ Promotion as part of plans to expand its subscriber base in the coming months.



‘Ekiki Mi’ (I feel electrified) is an exciting and unprecedented opportunity for customers to engage more with friends and family.



Customers can now purchase a recharge card and share the same value with two other people.

“For any credit card you buy from GH¢2 onwards, you can share it with two other friends or family members and they will enjoy the same value as you,” Director of Marketing, Sales and events, Agnes Emefa Essah said.



She added, “All you need to do is load your credit dialling 134-your PIN - and the hash tag sign to receive the same value.”



Bonus airtime, to be enjoyed by the two loved ones, can only be used for on-net voice calls and ‘Pay-As-You-Go’ data.



The loved ones must top up within three days of receiving the recharge card and bonus air times have a validity of two days.



The ‘Ekiki Mi’ promotion is expected to roll out for the next two months with terms and conditions pertaining to the package still holding.



Meanwhile, Vodafone has revealed plans of focusing its energies on the digital revolution in Ghana.



The telecom company said it will be extending its tentacles to cover prospective subscribers in regions of the country which do not have access to fast and reliable internet.