Dr. Adu Boateng of EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic Adjudged Best CEO of the Year

It was a real moment of jubilation when Dr. Adu Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic, was crowned the Best CEO of the Year by the West African Clinical Alliance Awards (WACAA).



Dr. Adu Boateng’s award comes as a result of his outstanding achievement and selfless dedication for sustaining healthcare in the country.



Speaking to the media after the event, Miss Derbie who received the award on behalf of Dr. Boateng said looking at how selfless and hardworking Dr. Boateng is, crowned with his outstanding leadership skills, he truly deserves the award. She continued, “I am excited for him for picking up this award knowing the kind of CEO he is. I am sure this will motivate him to even work harder.”



At the same event, EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic, a leading healthcare provider providing quality healthcare and unparalleled services, as well as promoting and advancing the science of homeopathy in Ghana was adjudged Most Outstanding Practitioner in Homeopathic Care of the Year.



Under the theme “Promoting Sustainable Health Care Innovation,” the award scheme, organized by Gehab Award Events intended to recognize and reward exemplary performances by both private, public, herbal and traditional health centers, health consultants who contribute most towards the delivery of safe and high quality care, and to the continuous improvement of health services.



According to the organizers, the overall rationale of the award scheme is to motivate people in the health industry to work assiduously. In all, over 20 hospitals and health practitioners were awarded.



Below are some of the categories and their winners:



EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic – Most Outstanding Practitioner in Homeopathic Care of the Year



Ridge Hospital – Best Hospital of the Year



Dr. Adu Boateng – Best CEO of the Year



Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital – Overall Best Hospital of the Year



Holy Trinity Hospital – Excellence in Quality Health Service Delivery of the Year



Chase Opticals – Promising Optical Center of the Year



Capital 02 Natural Health Co. Ltd – Outstanding Pioneers in Medicine of the Year