Star Microinsurance Organises Strategic Session

Star Microinsurance Services Limited in their bid to take their rightful position as the most DOMINANT Microinsurance Company in Ghana has held a two days Strategic session dubbed; "BUSINESS GROWTH STRATEGIES" with Management and Non-Management Staff including drivers.



During this Strategic meeting, the team was taken through various strategic topics such as Driving Motivation, Morale and Commitment as well as New Approaches to work with the use of Technology.



The resource person, Mr. Michael Osikoya, who is a seasoned Strategic Management practitioner, urged the team to go the extra mile in all their endeavors.



The New Executive Director, Mr. Kwame Asare Boakye took the Team members through the new strategic focus of the company, which is to reach the One million five hundred thousand (1,500,000) clientele base by end of 2018 from the current one million figure.



The company is to achieve this objective by acquiring the state of Art Technology to drive customer service, sales, premium collections and prompt payment of genuine claims.



The Executive Director and Management also believe that in achieving this objective; Recruitment, Training and staff motivation are key success factors which will also form an integral part in the whole process.



In spite of the repositioning process, the company paid genuine claims of over GH¢700,000.00 within the first half of 2017 to various institutions who have Loan Protection policy with the company and also to individual clients in the markets.