Fmr. Petroleum Minister Honoured

Related Stories Former Minister for Petroleum, Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has been honoured by the United Clergy International Association for his meritorious service towards Ghana's oil and gas sector growth agenda.



Mr Buah received the award together with a number of distinguished Ghanaians for their contributions towards national development.



The awards, according to the Association, was given based on the immense contributions the awardees made to Economic, Social, Religious and Political growth of the nation.



"The selection of the awardees was based on research conducted by a team of Christian Management experts to nominate responsible Ghanaians and Institutions for the award," the award committee said.



The team identified Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah for contributing immensely to the development of the oil and gas sector in the implementation of Ghana’s no flaring policy by the establishment of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant, successful completion of the TEN and Off Cape Three Point (OCTP) projects that has helped increase Ghana’s oil production and the passage of local content law, which was pivotal for local business and skills development.



The rest are, the passage of the new exploration and production law, with key transparency provisions and the gas Master plan to guide Gas development and utilization in Ghana for the next 40 years.



He also supervised the deregulation of the Petroleum downstream sector, which served as the conduit for competitive market and the complete eradication of LPG and petroleum products shortages in Ghana.



In addition, the team considered his commitment to his constituents and for lifting the image of the district through numerous developmental projects. He was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award (OAA), during the inauguration of the global achievers leadership awards.



Receiving the award, Mr Buah expressed optimism that the award would go a long way to motivate him to work even harder for mother Ghana.



He thanked all those who helped to make “this achievement possible particularly, former President John Draman Mahama for his guidance and leadership”.



The event was attended by a number of officiating clergymen including Bishop Dr. Kwame Aburam Anoff, the Executive Chairman of the United Clergy International Association, Apostle Florence Brooks, USA, Dr. Felix Collins, Canada, Bishop Dr. Elisha Knox Kpo and Cardinal Dr. Ofori Atta among others.