uniBank Partners Ghana Oil & Gas Service Providers Association To Promote Local Content

uniBank on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 joined deliberations with The Ghana Oil & Gas Service Providers Association at the Palms by Eagles hotel in Takoradi to mark 10 years of oil discovery in Ghana.



The conference organized under the theme “10 years of oil discovery in commercial quantities; the past, present and the way forward”, was organized in conjunction with the oil service provider companies to discuss issues relating to promoting and ensuring local content emphasis in Ghana's oil production.



Speaking on the subject, Member of Parliament for Takoradi Constituency and Deputy Minister for Aviation, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah explained that the purpose and consequent benefit of Oil discovery in Ghana will be defeated if critical attention is not given to promoting and ensuring local content.



Hon. Joseph Cudjoe, Deputy Minister of Energy also emphasized on the need for enactment and implementation of polices that will help Ghanaians reap the desired benefits of the country's oil production.



uniBank an indigenous bank and an expressly visible example of a local content advocate, supported this conference in its quest to signal oil service providers that indigenous companies are prepared to support and partner their undertakings .



