I Haven't Received A Pesewa From BOST - A Plus

Related Stories Artiste turned politicican cum businessman Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus has debunked the allegation that his company HT Global Group receives Ghc3 million every month from the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company limited (BOST).



He stated on authority that BOST has never given Ghc1 cedi a month or even a year to his company since they [HT Global Group] started transporting fuel to the Northern part of the country on behalf of BOST.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Kwame A-Plus revealed that as at May 2017, the invoice he sent to the government for their service amounted to Ghc50, 000 with tax inclusion, but not a pesewa has been paid to him.



He also mentioned that none of the over 300 local companies which got the contract from BOST to transport fuel throughout the country have been paid of their services; thus, anybody can confirm his claims from the office of BOST.



“Many people bid for the contract and as at now, over 300 companies are involved in this deal. Up till now, nobody in this business has been paid; in the month of May, the invoice I sent to the government amounted to Ghc50, 000 including tax. You can go to BOST to enquire about this information I have given you,” he revealed.



He maintained it is factual that BOST has given him and other Ghanaians a contract to transport fuel but it is incorrect that he has been receiving money every month from Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation limited (BOST).



Praising Akufo-Addo’s government, A-Plus averred that the NPP administration has spread the contract to many deserving local companies irrespective of the political lineages and so it should not be painted in the media as though his company is only the recipient of the BOST deal.



“Even in this deal, the government has made it a point to extend the transportation of the fuel to many people and so the impression should be created as if the contract has been given to one person,” he asserted.



He explained that in order to ensure regular flow of fuel in the country, many people were needed to transport the fuel to the storage facilities of BOST; however, his company is responsible for transporting fuel to the storage in Northern Ghana and BOST then will distribute to the various filling stations.



He added that the over 300 companies accepted to carry out this deal, knowing well that the government is new in office and without money to pay them upfront; thus, they sacrificed to get the job done, hoping to be paid by the government one day.