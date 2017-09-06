Amewu’s Action Was Shallow - Exton Cubic Group

Related Stories The Public Relations Officer for Exton Cubic Group Limited, Sammy Gyamfi in reaction to the revocation of his company’s mining lease has described as irrelevant and shallow the basis for which the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu acted on the case.



According to him, insofar as they are disappointed by the action of Nana Akufo-Addo’s government, the company is surprised by the revocation of the mining lease as the behaviour of the state institutions and government officials from the beginning of the saga pointed in one direction.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Sammy Gyamfi reiterated that the leaders of Exton Cubic Group are not worried by the action of the government due to the fact that nothing was done in secrecy but rather in honesty and legally.



He insisted the management of Exton Cubic Group have closed discussions with their lawyers regarding the action of the government against them; thus the company has done nothing wrong and whatever the Minister said against their company is not the truth.



“What I can say for now is that whatever the Lands and Natural Resources Minister John Peter Amewu has said against Exton Cubic Group, none is true but rather fabricated and malicious,” he bemoaned.



“If you analyse whatever has been said against us, you will realise that all complains are irrelevant and shallow and it is contrary to the law which he quoted to revoke our mining lease.”



He however pleaded with both local and international partners of Exton Cubic Group to calm down in their quest for justice; thus, no matter how this might delay, the truth will come out and the law will work.



Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Peter Amewu, has said that the mining lease in the possession of Exton Cubic Group Limited is null and void following failure to abide by laws relating to the license and some statutory infractions.



Mr Amewu, at a press conference on Monday, September 4, said the company has failed to abide by some regulations; however government has written to the company to discontinue any attempts to move into the concession at Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua in the Ashanti Region.



"Act 703 sections 87 grants the minister the procedure for revoking of licence and what that law says is that if for any reason the minister is satisfied that the company has fail to abide by the terms and conditions of the licence or a requirement applicable to the licence then the minister has the right under the clause 87 to terminate.”





