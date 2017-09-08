Energy Commission Sanctions Uncertified Electricians

Related Stories The Energy Commission has announced that it will soon stop all uncertified electricians from undertaking electrical works at institutions and homes.



Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko dropped the hint at the 8th graduation ceremony for certified electrical wiring professionals recently in Accra.



“Effective 1st October 2017, only electricians certified by the commission would be legally allowed to undertake electrical wiring in the country. No utility company (ECG, NEDCO and Enclave Power) shall connect any facility to the national grid unless that facility is wired by a certified electrical wiring professional,” he noted.



He stated that the directive was in conformity with the Electrical Wiring Regulations, 2011, L.I. 2008, which was passed in order to ensure the safety of lives and property through proper electrical etiquette.



He admonished the new graduates to apply the highest standards in order to save lives.



“We can now confidently say that the scourge of “dumsor” that terrorized this country in our recent past now belongs to history. Having stabilized the power supply, what is now necessary is to ensure safety of supply and the efficient use of the power. It is in this direction that I find the initiatives of the Energy Commission very resounding. Safety of supply means that the electrician who undertakes the wiring works has to ensure that the job has been done to perfection in order to ensure safety of lives and property.”



The Minister also launched two mobile apps namely the certified electrical wiring app and the refrigerating appliances app.



The certified electrical wiring app, which is available on the Google Play Store, gives its user easy access to certified electrical wiring professionals and inspectors wherever they may be in the country.



The app also allows its user to report unprofessional certified electricians and also gives them the opportunity to rate these certified electrical wires.



The Refrigerating Appliances App also on the Google Play Store is an energy efficiency app that is supposed to help its user identify energy efficient refrigerators to help the Commission weed out substandard refrigerating appliances smuggled into the country.



In total, 651 people graduated. 379 for the domestic division, 192 for the commercial division, 56 for the industrial division and 24 passed out as inspectors.



The Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, Dr. Alfred Ofosu Ahenkorah, during the ceremony, stated that the Commission has plans of also introducing Renewable Energy Certification to help the ever growing solar energy sector.



Mathias Danso Akosah was the best student, domestic division; while Zuberu Abdul-Salam won top prize for the commercial division.



Solomon Nartey was the best student in the industrial division while Joseph Yankey scored highest mark in the inspectorate certification division.