Traders Risk Losing Shops In New Kotokuraba Market If…

Related Stories Traders who have secured shops at the new Kotokuraba Market but have refused to move in to do business risk losing their places as the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) has threatened to seize the stores for others willing to do business immediately.



The desire of the assembly for the traders to immediately begin business activities at the new ultramodern market is yet to bear fruit after two months of allocating the stalls at the new market as many prefer to hawk or sell on pavements thereby creating serious vehicular traffic at the business district.



In an exclusive interview with Ultimate News’ Central regional correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour, the Public Relations Officer for CCMA, Gafaru Seidu says the assembly will be compelled to withdraw the shops from those who have acquired but unwilling to put them to use anytime soon.



Mr. Gafaru stressed that the Assembly is determined to bring sanity to the central business area hence stopping selling at unauthorised places.