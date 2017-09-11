Buipe Waterfront City Project To Cost US$3bn – SADA Boss

Dr. Charles Abugri Related Stories The development of Buipe into a mega waterfront and inland port city will require a total investment value of US$3 billion, SADA’s CEO, Dr. Charles Abugri has revealed.



The Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) is collaborating with the National Development Planning Commission and Savannah Juron of Singapore, to develop the project.



Dr Abugri said discussions between the government and the Authority is ongoing, to develop another port in Ada to create the canal that links through the estuary to Akosombo to serve as a water navigation route to Buipe.



“The artistic impression of the city is almost completed, a gallery of how the city will look like has been developed and we are creating space to display it but we are working on the land acquisition processes for the project before we officially launch it,” he averred.



“We are looking at a minimum of US$3 billion investment into the project; it is a much smaller town compared to Tamale”

What is urgently expected, Dr. Abugri said, is for government and SADA, working with the West Gonja District, to sort out the land acquisition challenges with the landowners.



“Once that is done, the plots will be auctioned, as the project’s master plan is already online for investors to assess what is specifically designed as a prototype for specific areas in the settlement.” he explained.



Dr. Abugri observed that the ongoing investments in the railway link from Accra to Akosombo is ideal for the Buipe project.

It would attract businesses and investments to Buipe when it becomes fully functional.



The waterfront city idea, he noted, will be a combination of commercial real estate, logistic centres andparks, and an industrial hub with housing and recreational facilities.



What investors should expect, he noted, is that, the special design is properly done, the zoning plan is ready and gazetted, the rules for the auctioning process is properly done to ensure transparency, and that, government is committed to developing the public infrastructure to attract private investors.



“So we are not only after private investments in real estate, but in solar energy to the settlement, and development of waste treatment systems, among others” he said.